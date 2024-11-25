Qatar For Peaceful Solution To Russia-Ukraine Crisis Through Dialogue

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the of State at the of Foreign Affairs, Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh al-Khulaifi, on Monday met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, on the sidelines of the MED Mediterranean Dialogues Conference, currently being held in Rome. The meeting discussed co-operation ties between the two countries and ways to strengthen them, in addition to Qatar's latest efforts in the process of reuniting Ukrainian children with their families, as part of its ongoing mediation devoted to reuniting families separated due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

HE Dr al-Khulaifi underscored Qatar's supportive position for all global efforts to find a peaceful solution to the Russia-Ukraine crisis through dialogue, while avoiding actions that could lead to further escalation. For his part, the Ukrainian foreign minister expressed his country's appreciation for Qatar's unwavering efforts to reunite Ukrainian children with their families.

