HMC Wins Two Awards For Excellence In Care

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC)'s transformative patient-centred care journey has been recognised with two awards at the prestigious Patient Experience (PX) Initiative Awards held in Saudi Arabia recently.

The awards are the centrepiece of the Patient Experience 2024, which is an annual gathering of more than 600 senior leaders from top hospitals and systems across the US, UK, the Middle East and Northern Africa (Mena) region.

The Person-Centred Care Programme at HMC won the Excellence in Family-Centred Care award, thanks to HMC being on a transformative journey to becoming a person-centred organisation. Since 2018, five HMC sites have been certified for excellence in Person-Centred Care by Planetree International and four more HMC sites are currently undergoing the same process of certification.

This certification represents the highest mark of achievement for creating an organisational culture that engages patients, families, staff, and community to improve overall health and well-being.

HMC's Center for Patient Experience and Staff Engagement (CPESE) was presented with the Best Patient Experience Team award. The award recognises the outstanding contributions of CPESE in enhancing patient experience and enhancing overall patient care experience across multiple touch points through Nesma'ak Corporate Customer Services and Referral Booking Management Services (RBMS) patient-facing teams.

Nasser al-Naimi, HMC's chief of patient experience and director of Hamad Healthcare Quality Institute, said:“We are extremely proud of the dedication and contribution of all our staff and our Patient and Family Advisory Council (PFAC) members. These awards are testament to all the hard work that is happening at HMC in achieving a new era of patient care, with a clear vision for a more integrated, multi-provider sector that delivers better access and quality of care for patients as well as a more sustainable health system.”

MENAFN25112024000067011011ID1108925379