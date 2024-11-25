Jordan Welcomes UNESCO Resolution Supporting Continuity Of UNRWA's Activities In Palestine

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 25 (Petra) – The of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs welcomed the of the Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), adopted Monday, titled "Support for the Continuity of Educational Activities of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the Occupied Palestinian Territories."The ministry's spokesperson, Sufian Qudah, emphasized Jordan's support for and endorsement of this decision, which reinforces the continuity of UNRWA's operations in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem. It also reaffirms the Palestinian people's right to education, especially in light of the Israeli Knesset's recent legislation banning UNRWA's activities in the occupied territories and denying its staff the diplomatic privileges and immunities granted to UN organizations operating there.Qudah called on the international community to maintain financial and political support for UNRWA, emphasizing its indispensable and irreplaceable role in providing vital services to Palestinian refugees across its five areas of operation.