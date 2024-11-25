Plan Underway To Prevent Dune Bashing Accidents

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) has chalked out a plan to bring down the number of accidents caused by reckless dune bashing.

Saleh Hassan al-Kuwari, director of the Natural Reserves Department at MoECC, told the local Arabic daily Arrayah that the plan is currently being discussed with the General Directorate of Traffic and Qatar Tourism.

Noting that there is an increase in the number of applicants for winter camps across Qatar, he warned against leaving the campfire burning while going to sleep.

“Leaving a fire burning in the camp is dangerous, especially if there are children in the camp or near the fire,” he cautioned.

Al-Kuwari explained that the ministry is monitoring the service complex at Sealine and gathering the opinions of the public.

“We hope there will be a service complex for campers in the Al Ghariyah area that provides services to campers on the beach and all camping sites,” he said.

“When setting up the service complex, we took care to provide all types of required shops, including plumbing, electrical and wood shops, because some of the campers had to go to Doha to buy essential things and requirements,” he noted.

The MoECC official added that 2,730 winter camps have been set up in various areas designated for camping during the current season.

