AIA Middle East Conference Concludes, MDD Wins Award

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The American Institute of Architects (AIA) Middle East concluded its landmark 2024 Year-End Conference“Qatar: Morphogenesis of a Pearl”, with the announcement that host venue Msheireb Downtown Doha (MDD) has won the AIA Middle East Award for Urban Design and Planning Excellence.

The recognition underscores Msheireb's transformative approach to smart sustainable urban development, blending traditional Qatari heritage with innovative architectural practices, a statement said Sunday.

“At Msheireb Properties, we have always sought to create developments that honour our heritage while addressing the needs of the future,” said Msheireb Properties chief executive engineer Ali al-Kuwari.“Winning the AIA Middle East Award speaks to the success of Msheireb Downtown Doha in setting a new benchmark for urban design and sustainability that can be replicated globally.”

The conference, held over two days and concluding on Saturday, showcased the MDD's distinctive architectural style and innovative sustainable practices.

All buildings in the district have achieved either LEED Gold or Platinum certification, demonstrating the highest standard of environmental sustainability in real estate development.

The conference united top architects, urban planners, and design professionals from renowned firms including Pei Architects, Foster + Partners, ISOZAKI + HuQian Partners, and Zaha Hadid to explore Qatar's architectural evolution, spotlighting the transformative role Msheireb Downtown Doha has played in promoting architectural innovation and smart design.

US embassy chargé d'affaires Stefanie Altman-Winans emphasised architecture's role in cultural dialogue:“Architecture has always been more than just buildings – it is the physical embodiment of our values, aspirations, and shared future.”

“I have witnessed firsthand how architecture serves as a powerful instrument of public diplomacy, creating spaces that foster dialogue, understanding, and cultural exchange,” the official added.

Li Chung“Sandi” Pei, founding partner of Pei Architects, offered unique perspectives on architectural heritage and innovation.

“The past holds invaluable lessons in craftsmanship, materials, cultural context, and the evolving relationship between humans and their built environments,” he said.“By this means, architects can draw inspiration from time-tested solutions to contemporary challenges – whether it's sustainability, space efficiency, or creating spaces that foster community and connection.”

The judges were impressed with Msheireb Properties' commitment to reviving the historic heart of Doha through a modern lens.

Guided by a groundbreaking architectural framework, the“Seven Principles”, Msheireb Downtown Doha represents a seamless integration of Qatari architectural traditions with contemporary urban planning principles.

It focuses on principles such as continuity between past and present, nurturing community development through harmonious urban design, and leveraging technology to maximise energy efficiency while respecting Qatar's climate and resident needs.

“This year's conference in Doha proved to be an extraordinary success, showcasing a city whose architectural evolution is a testament to its rapid growth and bold vision for the future,” said AIA Middle East executive director Sherif W Anis.“The diverse range of speakers and topics highlighted Qatar's journey from its traditional roots to its current position as a global architectural hub.”

