PM Meets Singapore's Senior Minister
Date
11/25/2024 11:02:35 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met Monday with the visiting Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security of Singapore, Teo Chee Hean. The meeting discussed the bilateral relations and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to several topics of mutual interest.
