Qatari-Tajik Joint Labour Committee Convenes In Doha

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatari-Tajik Joint Labour Committee convened its 2024 meeting in Doha yesterday, under the chairpersonship of HE the of Labour, Dr Ali bin Smaikh al-Marri, and Tajikistan's Minister of Labour, Migration, and Employment, Gulnora Kenja Khasanzoda.

The committee discussed recent developments in bilateral labour relations, with a particular focus on enhancing co-operation in workforce recruitment and prioritising skilled, trained labour that meets the demands of Qatar's labour market, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030. The meeting also addressed the implementation of the labour agreement between Qatar and Tajikistan.

Further discussions included the adoption of professional standards, the advancement of occupational health and safety measures, and vocational training, alongside other key agenda items.

Both ministers expressed their satisfaction with the strong and growing relationship between the countries, a bond that has been reinforced through the leadership and vision of both nations' heads of state.

They reaffirmed the importance of continued collaboration through the Joint Committee, aiming to further deepen the strategic partnership, address challenges, and enhance future co-operation.

Earlier yesterday, HE Dr al-Marri met with Khasanzoda. The meeting discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations in the field of labour and to explore opportunities to further support and develop these ties.

