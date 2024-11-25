Qatar Charity Partners With Theeb Marathon For Humanitarian Efforts

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Charity (QC) was a humanitarian partner for Qatar Sports For All Federation (QSFA)'s Theeb Ultra Trail Marathon 2024, a desert race that took place in Zekreet on November 22 and 23.

Through this partnership, QC enabled participants and attendees of the race to contribute to its 'Alaqraboon' initiative, which focuses on aiding debtors, widows and divorcees, among others, within Qatar.

The initiative aims to foster solidarity and social responsibility by collaborating with various sectors in the country, including and private institutions, companies and initiatives.

In collaboration with Seashore Group and the race organisers, QC placed recycling bins around the racecourse to collect water bottles, reflecting its commitment to environmental sustainability in sports, aligning with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Ali Ibrahem AlGreeb, director of the Resource Development Department at QC, emphasised that this co-operation reflects the organisation's commitment to promoting values of giving, solidarity and social responsibility.

He noted that QC aims to involve both individuals and organisations in charitable and humanitarian work, creating a positive impact on the community.

AlGreeb expressed his hope that this partnership will support and assist humanitarian cases under 'Alaqraboon' within Qatar. He also emphasised the importance of leveraging sports and community events to raise environmental awareness, in co-ordination with relevant organisations.

The fifth edition of the Theeb Ultra Trail Marathon saw participation from running and cycling enthusiasts in the region, a statement added.

