Raw milk production in EU reaches total of 160.8M tons last year

(MENAFN) In 2023, the European Union's raw milk production saw a slight increase of 0.8 million tons compared to the previous year, reaching a total of 160.8 million tons, as reported by Eurostat. A significant portion of this milk, specifically 149.3 million tons, was processed by dairies into a range of dairy products. These included 22 million tons of drinking milk and 7.8 million tons of acidified milk products like yogurt, which are staples in the EU dairy market.



Cheese production in the EU was substantial, with 10.6 million tons produced from a combination of 58.2 million tons of whole milk and 17.4 million tons of skimmed milk. Butter production also contributed to the EU dairy output, amounting to 2.3 million tons made from 45.4 million tons of whole milk. These figures highlight the significant role that dairy production plays in the EU's agricultural economy, providing key products for both domestic consumption and export.



Germany was the dominant player in the EU's dairy sector, contributing to 19 percent of the total drinking milk production, 27 percent of acidified milk products, 20 percent of butter, and 22 percent of cheese production. Spain and France followed, with Spain producing 15 percent of the drinking milk and France 13 percent. Germany's position as the leader in dairy production showcases its efficient farming practices and large-scale dairy industry.



The production of acidified milk products was also notably high in the EU, with the Netherlands ranking second after Germany with a 17 percent share of this market, followed by Poland with 10 percent. France, in addition to its significant production of drinking milk, butter, and cheese, also ranked second in butter and cheese production, contributing 18 percent of the EU's output for each product. Ireland and Italy contributed 13 percent to the total butter and cheese production, respectively, further demonstrating the diversity and strength of the EU's dairy industry.

