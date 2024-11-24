Prime Minister, Lower House Speaker Highlight Legislative-Executive Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 24 (Petra) – Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament Ahmad Safadi received Prime Jafar Hassan at the Parliament on Sunday.During the meeting, the Prime Minister congratulated Safadi on earning the confidence of MPs in his election as Speaker.The discussion underscored the importance of collaboration between the legislative and executive branches, reflecting the royal directives outlined in the Speech from the Throne. These directives provide a roadmap for Parliament and the to achieve national objectives and advance comprehensive modernization efforts.The meeting also touched on upcoming constitutional responsibilities, particularly the timeline for the government's submission of its ministerial statement to the Lower House of Parliament.Safadi underlined the Lower House's awareness of the challenges facing the country, emphasizing that the priority of all MPs is to serve Jordan and its people. He highlighted the necessity of aligning efforts with the royal directives, ensuring cooperation with the government within constitutional frameworks to unify objectives while respecting distinct roles.