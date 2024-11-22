The E-J Group Welcomes State Electric Corporation To The Organization

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the year of their 125th year Anniversary, The E-J Group continues to expand to meet their client's needs by strengthening their presence in the Northeast. E-J has acquired State Electric Corporation.

State Electric, located in Bedford, Massachusetts, has been in business since 1988 and is one of the most respected and trusted full-service electrical contractors in New England. The depth of experience and expertise, particularly in healthcare, life science, commercial, sports & entertainment, transportation, power and energy, transmission, distribution and substation work, will only enhance the services offered to our clients. The E-J Group looks forward to providing their clients with additional experience, expertise, and innovative solutions to this area of the Northeast for the reliable, fast-track project delivery they are accustomed to.

"We are pleased to welcome State Electric to the E-J Family," says Anthony E. Mann, CEO of the E-J Group. "State's culture of safety first, innovative solutions align with E-J's and makes for an ideal new member of the organization."

"All our divisions operate under the same philosophy, safety first while delivering the best quality workmanship, utilizing prefabrication and lean construction solutions. We share the same client focused approach of doing business," states Ronnie Koning, President of State Electric Corp. "Being part of the E-J Group provides more opportunities for our employees and strengthens what we offer to our clients."



State Electric will retain its name and cultural identity, with its current leadership continuing in their respective roles. Ronnie Koning will remain as President, reporting to E-J's EVP, Dave Ferguson. Brendan Dickie will continue as COO, and Jane Wu will maintain her position as Controller. Their collective expertise will remain instrumental to the organization's ongoing success.

E-J has thrived and survived the test of time by emerging into nearly a $1 billion national electrical company with great financial strength, national clients, project diversity, and a company culture that is founded on Safety First. E-J currently has 15 offices in 5 states across the country in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Arizona, and now Massachusetts.

About E-J:

The E-J Group is active in all facets of electrical contracting - we are not your typical electrical contractor. We bring experience, expertise and a national reputation on projects that vary in size to over $300 million. Typical installations include rail systems, transit facilities, office buildings, hospitals, power, renewable and clean energy, co-generation facilities, roadway and outdoor specialty, airports, industrial facilities, universities, sport stadiums, extra high voltage distribution, utility, and gas infrastructure. At E-J, four family generations of practical expertise have created an organization keyed to the most modern technological advances in providing rapid and efficient solutions to today's lighting, power, energy, and communication needs. E-J has a 125-year reputation for unparalleled integrity, quality, and service in the electrical field. Please visit our website at to learn more about the company.

About State Electric Corporation:

State Electric Corporation is a leading full-service electrical contractor in the Northeast. Since 1988, State Electric has been a trusted partner of owner's construction managers, utilities, low voltage integrators, and other business partners around the region. While working in partnership with clients, State continually executes the most complex and high-profile electrical construction projects on time and on budget. Headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, with a satellite office in Braintree, State Electric is a signatory contractor to the IBEW.

Contact: Katie Nilsen, VP Business Development & Strategy – E-J Group 917-807-9496

SOURCE E-J Electric Installation Co.

