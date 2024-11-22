Ferrellgas Donation Provides Clean-Burning Propane Stoves To Schools In South Africa

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LIBERTY, Mo., Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR) announced today it has made a generous donation to South Africa's Peninsula School Feeding Association (PSFA) to help dozens of on their nutrition support program obtain Compliance Certificates for their kitchens as well as purchase gas stoves where needed.









The impactful donation was made in conjunction with LPG Week , an annual gathering of propane marketers from around the world and their vendor partners hosted by the Paris-based World Liquid Gas Association (WLGA) . This year's event was held November 18-22 in Cape Town, South Africa.

Ferrellgas Vice President of Corporate Affairs Michelle Bimson Maggi, PSFA Director Petrina Pakoe, and representatives from the WLGA, the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association of South Africa, and the U.S. based National Propane Gas Association visited schools in Kensington and Ottery outside of Cape Town at the conclusion of LPG Week. They saw firsthand the impact of the donation and spoke with students and faculty members about the many benefits of propane as a clean cooking fuel. These schools were also presented with a new three-burner gas stove.

“Propane is a worldwide solution to the challenges many nations face with cooking technology that is dated and dangerous,” Bimson Maggi said.“The employee-owners of Ferrellgas are proud to make this donation to PSFA and to help demonstrate one of the many ways propane can be used safely around the globe to reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions.”

The effort is a component of the Ferrellgas Century Project . Through the Ferrellgas Century Project, Ferrellgas employees pledge to give back and make the world a better place up to and beyond the year 2039, which will mark its 100th year in business.

PSFA, founded in 1958 after the government terminated the national school feeding program at the time, currently provides daily nutritious cooked meals to nearly 35,000 students at more than 400 educational institutions in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape provinces of South Africa.

“PSFA is sincerely grateful for Ferrellgas' generous support, which will have a meaningful impact on our school nutrition programme,” said Pakoe.“With this donation, we can assist schools on our feeding programme to meet the required gas compliance regulation. This certification is costly, and many of the schools do not have the funds to obtain the certificate. The use of gas is the most cost-effective and efficient method for preparing large quantities of food. We are inspired by Ferrellgas' dedication to environmental health and their support for the well-being of children in South Africa. Partnerships like these are essential in empowering us to continue providing nutritious meals that support children's education and well-being.”

According to the WLGA, the indoor air pollution caused by unsafe cooking fuels kills approximately 4.3 million people annually. Every eight seconds, someone (mostly women and children) dies as a consequence of inefficient use of biomass fuel.

“The World Liquid Gas Association is very pleased to support our member Ferrellgas in this extremely generous initiative,” WLGA Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director James Rockall said.“We are happy to be working with Ferrellgas and the School Feeding Programme in South Africa with a donation that will have such a positive impact on over 40 schools in the Cape Town region. This donation will also serve to demonstrate the impact of LPG in the lives of young people around the world. Thank you, and congratulations, to all involved in this exceptional undertaking.”

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino propane exchange brand is sold at over 68,000 locations nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million Class A Units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed an Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2024, with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 27, 2024. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at .

About PSFA

PSFA is a 66-year-old registered non-profit organisation that addresses hunger in young learners attending primary, secondary and special needs schools as well as Orphaned and Vulnerable Children Centres (OVCs) and Early Childhood Development Centres (ECDCs) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training Colleges (TVETs) in the Western Cape province of South Africa. PSFA's main aims are to reduce short-term hunger, enhance children's learning ability through school feeding, and increase school attendance. To date, PSFA has served over two billion nutritious meals to underprivileged school children, thus promoting a sound grounding for education, which is the key to everyone's future.

About WLGA

WLGA is the authoritative voice of the global Liquid Gas industry and represents the full Liquid Gas value chain. It brings together over 300 private and public companies operating in more than 125 countries involved in one, several or all activities of the industry; develops long-term partnerships with international organisations; and implements projects on local and global scales. The Association was established in 1987 and granted Special Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council in 1989. The WLGA promotes the use of Liquid Gas to foster a safer, cleaner, healthier and more prosperous world.

