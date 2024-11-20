2024 Principal® Charity Classic Sustainability Report Showcases Significant Progress

(MENAFN- 3BL) DES MOINES, Iowa, November 19, 2024 /3BL/ - The Principal® Charity Classic released its , showcasing its continued commitment to integrating sustainability into every facet of the tournament. This year's report highlights significant progress in environmental stewardship, community engagement, and the expansion of strategic partnerships to support sustainable practices across Central Iowa.

Key Achievements in 2024:



Waste Diversion and Reduction : The achieved a 23.7% waste diversion rate, up from 13.9% in 2023, with a goal of reaching 40% by 2025. Key initiatives included working with Iowa Waste Exchange, Metro Waste Authority, SEI Investments Company, and St. Vincent de Paul to recycle, repurpose, and compost materials.

Energy and Emissions Reduction : Through its work with MidAmerican Energy, the event supplied 88.5% clean energy to the Wakonda Club and retired Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) to further reduce its carbon footprint. The Principal Charity Classic is on track to become a carbon-neutral event by 2035.

Community Engagement : Pedal to the PCC encouraged spectators to bike to the event, contributing to emissions reductions and promoting sustainable transportation. The tournament also donated over 4,400 pounds of food to local communities through a partnership with Supply Hive.

Sustainability Grove : For the first time, the tournament hosted Sustainability Grove, where attendees engaged with local sustainability organizations and initiatives, further educating the public on environmental responsibility. Growing Relationships : In 2024, the Tournament doubled its number of sustainability partners. Key strategic partners such as MidAmerican Energy, Salesforce, and GreenState Credit Union played a pivotal role in enhancing waste diversion efforts, while new collaborations with organizations like Des Moines Water Works and Trees Forever supported clean energy, water conservation, and reforestation.

“At the Principal Charity Classic, we are dedicated to raising funds to support Iowa youth while also leading the charge in sustainability,” said Alex McCarty Principal Charity Classic Tournament Director.“With the ongoing support of Principal® and our new and legacy partners, we are setting the standard for environmentally responsible event management.”

The Principal Charity Classic continues to align its efforts with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, reinforcing its role as a leader in event sustainability on the PGA TOUR Champions.

About the Principal Charity Classic

The Principal Charity Classic is an annual and award-winning PGA TOUR Champions event, hosted in Des Moines, Iowa, dedicated to helping Iowa youth succeed. Tournament funds benefit organizations that provide a broad level of support to Iowa youth in the areas of education and culture, financial security and stability, and health and wellness. For more information, visit principalcharityclassic , or connect with the tournament on social media: Facebook facebook/principalcharityclassic , Twitter @PCCTourney, and Instagram @principalcharityclassic.

Golf Charitable Foundation of Greater Des Moines, operating as Principal Charity Classic, is a duly recognized 501(c)(3) organization focused on providing philanthropic support to youth serving programs across the State of Iowa. While Principal Charity Classic receives funding from Principal Financial Group® and Principal® Foundation, Principal Charity Classic is a distinct, independent, charitable entity.

