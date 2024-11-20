(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amelia, a leading global concours weekend known for its racing roots and luxurious setting at the beautiful Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, today announced Hélio Castroneves

as honoree for 2025, continuing the event's longstanding tradition as "the racer's concours." Castroneves' wide-ranging racing and competition experience includes:

Hélio Castroneves Named Honoree at The Amelia in 2025

2001, 2002, 2009, and 2021 Indianapolis 500

wins

2020 IMSA

championship with 4 victories and 4 pole positions with Acura Team Penske

Minority partner and co-owner of Meyer Shank Racing Season 5 winner of ABC television series Dancing with the Stars

in 2007

He was chosen as honoree for The Amelia in 2025 based on his dedication to excellence in racing as well as his unwavering competitive spirit that has made him one of the most successful drivers in IndyCar history.

"Hélio Castroneves changed the history of IndyCar and represents everything that automotive racing should be about,"

said

Hagerty

Vice Chairman, Concours Group, Matt Orendac. "No one is more passionate about racing than Hélio Castroneves, and he's sure to bring that enthusiasm from the track to the showfield. The Amelia celebrates its 30th year in 2025 and is growing into a new era, while still retaining its roots as the racer's concours. It's in that spirit of youth-meeting-heritage that we announce Mr. Castroneves as our next honoree for 2025."

Castroneves is originally from São Paolo, Brazil, and currently resides in Florida, making Amelia Island a frequent local destination for him. He began racing when he was only 12 years old and has since then become a true legend in the world of motorsport. He competed in his first Indianapolis 500 in 2001 with Team Penske, etching his name on the Borg-Warner trophy as he picked up his first Indianapolis 500 win that same year. With four decades of racing under his belt, he most recently won the Indy 500 in 2021 with Meyer Shank Racing (MSR), making him only the fourth person ever to win the race four times.

In addition to IndyCar, Castroneves has also seen great success in sports car racing, with Hélio and teammate Ricky Taylor winning the IMSA championship in 2020 with 4 victories and 4 pole positions for Acura Team Penske. In August 2023, he shifted gears into ownership as minority partner and co-owner of MSR, lending his decades of expertise to the team.

Reflecting his appetite for competition in all aspects of life,

Castroneves was named champion on the dance floor as the season five winner of the popular ABC television series Dancing with the Stars in 2007.

"There's clearly a synergy between people who love racing and those who love concours, and The Amelia is the intersection of both those passions, each of which I hold dearly," said Castroneves. "To be honoree of the event during its 30th year is also an honor and so special, and I look forward to celebrating with The Amelia community."

The Amelia will celebrate its 30th

year in 2025. Built on a historic legacy of excellence, The Amelia 2025 weekend will feature seminars, films, celebrations, auctions, driving experiences and, of course, the renowned Concours d'Elegance, where guests will enjoy hundreds of vehicles ranging from 1930s Alfa Romeos to the most advanced F1 race cars.

The Concours d'Elegance will feature nearly 300 cars in 30 classes . Featured classes include:



Corvette at Sebring.

The Corvette became a serious sports car in 1956, debuting at Sebring and winning both the SCCA and Cal Club championships that year. Nearly 70 years later, hundreds of Corvettes have raced and scored victories at Sebring, which plays host to the biggest names in racing and is part of the Triple Crown of endurance racing alongside the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 24 Hours of LeMans.

Alfa Romeos of the 1930s.

Alfa Romeo began the 1930s as it ended the 1920s, dominating Italy's sports car and competition scene. In all, from 1894 to 1949, Alfa won more international races than any other marque, Bugatti, and Mercedes-Benz included. Formula 1 Cars 1950-Present.

The FIA Formula One World Championship has been one of the world's premier forms of racing since its inaugural running in 1950. F1 continues to attract the world's best drivers and builders who create cars that push the technological envelope.

The Amelia takes place at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island from March 6-9, 2025. Additional event and ticket information is available by visiting AmeliaConcours .



