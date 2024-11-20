Bridgestone launches state-of-the-art Bandag retread facility, reinforcing commitment to innovation and sustainable mobility

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) 20th November 2024: Bridgestone, a global leader in tyres and sustainable mobility solutions, launched a new Bandag retreading facility, marking a significant stride towards a greener and more sustainable future.



This state-of-the-art facility underscores Bridgestone’s as well as Bandag’s commitment to innovation, environmental sustainability, and providing sustainable tyre solutions for businesses and consumers alike. The launch event, which was attended by distinguished guests, esteemed partners, and key stakeholders, highlighted the importance of collaboration in achieving shared sustainability goals. Nasser Bin Abdullatif Alserkal, a key collaborator in this initiative, played a vital role in supporting the event and furthering the collective efforts to promote sustainability and innovation within the industry.



The event also received strong support from Ahmad Bin Eisa Al Serkal, Vice Chairman of Nasser Bin Abdullatif Alserkal; Abdul Monem Bin Eisa, Managing Director of Nasser Bin Abdullatif Alserkal; and Ahmad Al Thani, Managing Director of Nasser Bin Abdullatif Alserkal, Automotive Division. Their efforts have reinforced the strategic collaboration between their group and Bridgestone in advancing green technologies and sustainable solutions.



Ahmad Al Thani, Managing Director of Nasser Bin Abdullatif Alserkal, Automotive Division said: “At Alserkal, we believe that collaboration is essential to building a sustainable future. Contributing to this groundbreaking project with Bridgestone aligns perfectly with our commitment to fostering innovative solutions that drive both economic growth and environmental protection. Together, we are taking meaningful steps toward a greener tomorrow, and we are proud to be part of this journey toward a more sustainable and responsible future for all



Jacques Fourie, President of Bridgestone Middle East and Africa, said: “Every decision we make shapes the future. We are proud to launch this state-of-the-art facility and further lead the way in sustainable mobility. This new facility bolsters our dedication to minimising our environmental impact while delivering high-quality tyre solutions. It also embodies our shared values of quality, efficiency, innovation, and sustainability. By introducing this facility, we aim to build a future where sustainability is at the heart of everything we do.”



With a 60-year legacy in tyre retreading, Bandag remains committed to establishing new benchmarks for quality and sustainability. The new facility is a testament to the company’s commitment to meeting the growing demand for eco-friendly tyre solutions. By retreading tyres, Bandag reduces energy consumption by 30 per cent and diverts millions of tyres from landfills, making a significant positive impact on the environment. To date, Bandag’s retreading initiatives have saved over 300 million tyres and conserved over 4 billion gallons of oil.



Fourie added: “The significance of collaboration and shared expertise in addressing the challenges of a sustainable future cannot be overstated. With the support of our partners, customers, and employees, we are creating tyre solutions that meet the demands of today while crafting a cleaner and more sustainable tomorrow.”



The launch of Bandag’s new facility aligns with Bridgestone’s broader sustainability goals, embodied by its E8 Commitment. This framework, focused on Efficiency, Extension, and Economy, guides every aspect of Bridgestone’s operations, from product development to manufacturing. The new Bandag factory will not only enhance production capabilities but also further Bridgestone’s mission of driving environmental stewardship in the tyre industry.



The new Bandag facility will manufacture high-quality retreaded tyres, minimising the need for raw materials and promoting efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally responsible mobility. By serving as a catalyst for change, this facility will contribute to shaping a future where sustainability and innovation are at the forefront. Through this collaboration, customers will not only benefit from cutting-edge sustainable solutions but also have the opportunity to lower their tyre-related costs without compromising quality. The retreading process enables both businesses and consumers to access high-performance, eco-friendly tyres at a more cost-effective price, helping to optimise both their operations and environmental impact.



Furthermore, it is poised to play a pivotal role in ensuring Bridgestone’s continued leadership in delivering exceptional mobility solutions while safeguarding the planet. By driving positive change in the automotive industry, Bridgestone aims to create a more sustainable future for all.







