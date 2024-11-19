Butterfly Valves Market Expected To Reach USD 13,667.0 Million, Growing At A CAGR Of 6.3%.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) rise in competition in developing economies such as India is anticipated to impact the growth of the market

WASHINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Butterfly Valves OverviewThe butterfly valves market is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, driven by rapid urbanization, industrialization, and increased investments in the oil & and power generation sectors. However, rising competition in developing economies like India may impact market growth.According to a report by Allied Market Research, titled“Butterfly Valves Market by Type, Mechanism, Function, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025,” the market was valued at $8,282.61 million in 2017 and is anticipated to reach $13,667.0 million by 2025, with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2018 to 2025. Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the market, followed by Europe and North America.Download PDF Sample Copy:What are Butterfly Valves?Butterfly valves, also known as quarter-turn valves, are shut-off devices designed to isolate and regulate fluid or gas flow in industrial applications. Their simple structure consists of a disk positioned in the middle of a pipe that swivels to control flow. These valves are lightweight, economical, and compact compared to other valve types, making them a popular choice across industries.Market DynamicsDriversOil & Gas Industry Demand: The growing need for stainless steel butterfly valves in the oil & gas sector is a major driver. These valves are critical in processes ranging from crude oil extraction to delivery at refineries and terminals.Rapid Industrialization: Emerging economies are experiencing increased demand for butterfly valves due to industrial expansion, particularly in Asia-Pacific.High-Performance Valves: The superior speed, rigidity, and strength of high-performance butterfly valves, including double and triple offset variants, have boosted their adoption.ChallengesDomestic Competition: Local manufacturers in developing regions are increasing competition, potentially impacting global players.Technical Limitations: The risk of cavitation and choking in valve systems poses challenges for the market.Key Market InsightsHigh-Performance Valves Dominate: In 2017, high-performance butterfly valves contributed the highest revenue, driven by their efficiency and productivity. This segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.Eccentric Butterfly Valves: These valves, particularly triple offset variants, are anticipated to witness the fastest growth due to their operational advantages.End-Use Segments: The oil & gas industry accounted for 39% of the market share in 2017, while the water & wastewater segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.4% through 2025.New Installations Lead: Approximately 88% of market demand is driven by new installations, compared to 12% for replacements.Purchase EnquiryRegional InsightsAsia-Pacific: This region dominated the global butterfly valves market in 2017 and is expected to retain its lead due to urbanization, industrialization, and significant investments in energy sectors.Europe: Ranked as the second-largest market, Europe contributes substantially to global revenue.China: A key player in Asia-Pacific, China accounted for over 40% of the regional market in 2017.Competitive LandscapeLeading market players include:Emerson Electric Co.Flowserve CorporationCameronAlfa-Laval Corporate ABAVK GroupCrane Co.Weir GroupCurtiss-Wright CorporationKSB GroupVelan Inc.Companies employ strategies such as product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions to enhance market presence and meet evolving customer demands.Key FindingsHigh-performance butterfly valves are expected to dominate during the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 6.8%.Eccentric valves accounted for over 50% of the market share in 2017.The oil & gas sector remains the largest end-user, contributing 39% of global revenue.Asia-Pacific is set to maintain its dominance, with China leading regional growth.The butterfly valves market offers substantial growth opportunities, particularly in emerging economies, driven by industrialization and increasing investments in key sectors.Construction Blog : @vijayanalytics/postsConstruction Material Blog:

