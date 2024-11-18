Aerosol Valves Market Analysis And Forecast, 2025-2030: Europe Dominated The Market With A Revenue Share Of 27% In 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerosol Valves Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Product (Continuous, Metered), Application (Personal Care, Household, Automotive & Industrial, Foods, Paints, Medical), and Region: 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aerosol valves market size is estimated to reach USD 24.01 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2025 to 2030. Increasing product penetration in the healthcare for products, such as asthma inhalers and other types of sprays, is expected to boost the demand over the forecast period. Growing consumption of personal care and household products in various countries is also anticipated to drive the product demand. In addition, the introduction of innovative personal care and household products by FMCG manufacturers, such as P&G, is expected to augment the demand for aerosol components including valves.

The components used for the manufacturing of aerosol valves, such as gaskets, seals, springs, and dip tubes, are available in abundance owing to the presence of a large number of manufacturers. In addition, low product differentiation enables easy supplier switching at a low cost. The combined effect of this has resulted in low bargaining power of suppliers. Companies in the industry are focusing on product innovation for the development of eco-friendly components using latest aerosol technologies. Over the past few years, there has been a shift from traditional manufacturing to enhanced sustainability, which includes reduced use of energy and raw materials.

The other products segment dominated the overall market with a revenue share of over 59% in 2024 and is expected to witness robust growth with a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period.

Metered aerosol valves are designed to deliver a specific, pre-measured dose of the product with each press of the actuator. owing to the increase in demand for consumer products such as household cleaners, and automotive products.

The personal care segment held the largest revenue share of 33% in 2024. The segment is driven by the growing demand for personal care products in emerging economies owing to the changing lifestyle, rising consumer spending, and emphasis on gender-specific products.

Europe dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 27% in 2024. Continuous technological improvement in aerosol valve design has led to the development of more efficient aerosol valves. In North America, the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector has also been a crucial driver for aerosol valve demand.

