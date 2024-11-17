Global Salmon Market Set For 6.8% Growth, Reaching $37.17 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The salmon market has experienced significant growth in recent years and is projected to continue expanding. It is expected to increase from $26.81 billion in 2023 to $28.6 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the rising demand for protein-rich diets, advancements in aquaculture technology, the growing popularity of sushi, increased global seafood consumption, the rise of e-commerce platforms for seafood, and the widespread adoption of keto and paleo diets.

What Is the Estimated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Salmon Market ?

The salmon market is expected to experience strong growth in the coming years, reaching $37.17 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to several factors, including increasing consumer demand for healthy foods, greater awareness of the health benefits of omega-3 fatty acids, advancements in aquaculture, the rising popularity of sustainable seafood, and the expansion of cold chain infrastructure.

What Are The Significant Drivers Behind The Growth Of The Salmon Market?

The expanding aquaculture industry is expected to drive the growth of the salmon market in the coming years. Aquaculture involves the farming of marine and freshwater species, including fish and plants, in controlled environments. The growth of this sector can be attributed to increasing consumer demand for seafood, a focus on sustainable practices, and innovations in aquaculture technology. Salmon production is a key part of aquaculture due to its economic value, sustainability benefits, nutritional advantages, and adaptability to evolving farming techniques. Its rising significance aligns with the global movement toward sustainable food systems and healthier dietary choices.

Which Top Companies Are Shaping The Growth Of The Salmon Market?

Key players in the salmon market include Agrosuper S.A., Mowi ASA, Australis Seafoods S.A., Lerøy Seafood Group ASA, Cermaq Group AS, SalMar ASA, Cooke Aquaculture Inc., Skretting AS, P/F Bakkafrost, Salmones Camanchaca S.A., Grieg Seafood ASA, Multiexport Foods S.A., Blumar S.A., Tassal Operations Pty Ltd., AKVA Group ASA, Huon Aquaculture Group Pty Ltd., Benchmark Holdings plc, Invertec Pesquera Mar de Chiloé S.A., Bremnes Seashore AS, Sinkaberg-Hansen AS, BioMar Group A/S, AquaGen AS, Nordlaks Produkter AS, Nova Sea AS, AquaChile S.A

Which Emerging Trends Are Reshaping the Salmon Market Size?

Leading companies in the salmon market are developing smoked salmon spreads to expand their product offerings and meet the increasing consumer demand for convenient, gourmet snack options. These smoked salmon spreads contribute to the growth of the salmon market by offering a flavorful, nutritious, and easy-to-prepare choice for consumers, promoting healthier eating habits, and boosting the overall demand for salmon products.

What Are The Segments In The Global Salmon Market?

1) By Type: Chinook Salmon, Coho Salmon, Pink Salmon, Red Salmon, Salmo Salar, Silverbrite Salmon

2) By End Product Type: Fresh, Frozen, Canned , Other End Products

3) By Distribution Channel: Retail, E-commerce, Brick And Mortar Stores, HoReCa And Wholesale Processed Food Industry, Other Institutional Customers

Europe: Largest Region in the Salmon Market

Europe was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

How Is The Salmon Market Defined?

Salmon is a fish from the Salmonidae family, known for its pink to orange-colored flesh and migratory nature. It is primarily found in the North Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. Widely featured in a variety of culinary dishes such as sushi, grilled fillets, and smoked products, salmon is a valuable source of protein. In addition to its culinary versatility, salmon provides numerous health benefits, as it is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, high-quality protein, and essential nutrients that promote heart health, support brain function, and contribute to overall well-being.

