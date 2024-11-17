Jordanian economic delegation begins working visit to UK

(MENAFN) A Jordanian economic delegation will begin a working visit to the United Kingdom tomorrow, Monday, aiming to open new avenues for trade and between the two nations. The visit is organized by the Jordanian Businessmen Association.



The delegation, which includes representatives from various sectors such as energy, finance, education, tourism, services, contracting, and general trade, seeks to explore potential trade and investment partnerships. The focus will be on promoting Jordan’s economic opportunities in key sectors and maximizing the benefits of existing trade agreements between the two countries.



During the multi-day visit, the delegation will meet with business leaders and economic stakeholders in London, Scotland, and Wales. The visit will also feature the signing of memorandums of understanding with local chambers of commerce to enhance economic, investment, and trade relations between Jordan and the UK.



Hamdi Tabbaa, Chairman of the Jordanian Businessmen Association, explained that the purpose of the visit is to strengthen economic ties between Jordan and the UK by boosting investment opportunities, especially in the industrial, service, and commercial sectors. Tabbaa also emphasized the goal of increasing trade volume, especially Jordanian exports to the UK.



Additionally, the visit will focus on enhancing tourism cooperation, particularly with Scotland and Wales, to deepen cultural and economic relations. Educational partnerships will also be explored, with an emphasis on research, development, and innovation through joint workshops and experience-sharing initiatives.



Tariq Hijazi, the Association’s Director General, highlighted the importance of promoting Jordan amid current global challenges, aiming to attract investments that support the national economy and create more job opportunities for Jordanians. He also emphasized the Association’s role in fostering trade, investment, and economic ties with the UK.



According to the latest foreign trade data from the Department of Statistics, the value of trade between Jordan and the UK for the first eight months of this year reached 193.2 million dinars, with Jordanian exports amounting to 37.2 million dinars.

