Swara Bhasker Slammed For Meeting Muslim Cleric Who Opposed Women's Education: 'Blessings Of Pro-Taliban...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) and activist Swara Bhasker has found herself in the midst of a social storm after meeting Maulana Sajjad Nomani , a controversial Islamic figure known for his opposition of women's education. Swara Bhasker's meeting with the maulana, alongside her husband and NCP(Sharad Pawar) candidate Fahad Ahmad has sparked severe backlash from netizens.

On Saturday, Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad visited Maulana Sajjad Nomani's office, where they were reportedly showered with blessings. Fahad shared pictures from the visit on social media, which showed Swara Bhasker in a pastel salwar suit with her head covered with a dupatta, in line with Islamic customs.

However, the meeting has not been well received by Swara's followers, many of whom took to social media to question her commitment to women's rights.



Maulana Nomani is notorious for making statements that oppose women's education, including claiming that it is“haram” for parents to send their daughters to school or college unsupervised. This has caused many to accuse Swara Bhasker of hypocrisy.

Critics on social media were quick to point out the apparent contradiction in Swara Bhasker's actions. One user commented,“Ultra feminist Swara Bhasker received blessings by Deobandi Pro-Taliban fundamentalist Maulana Sajjad Nomani, who often preached parents to avoid sending daughters to educational institutions to prevent them turning 'kafir'.”

“He openly speaks against inter-faith (Muslim girl to Hindu boy) marriages. Do @ReallySwara who embraced inter-faith relationship endorse his views? She has to. The cult doesn't provide much choices.”, the netizen added.