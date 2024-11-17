FBI reports Texas man detained due to ‘9/11 style attack’ scheme

(MENAFN) Anas Said, a 28-year-old man from Houston, Texas, has been indicted for attempting to provide material support to and plotting a attack. According to the US Department of Justice, Said admitted to planning a mass killing in Houston, using explosives in a manner similar to the 9/11 attacks. He was arrested by the FBI last week after being under investigation since 2017.



Said, born in the US but raised in Lebanon, was found to have ISIS-related propaganda on his devices and was involved in recruiting and spreading the group's messages. The FBI said that Said's intentions grew more violent following Hamas' attack on Israel in October 2023. He reportedly offered his home as a safehouse for ISIS operatives and expressed a desire to carry out a suicide bombing, even stating he would infiltrate the US military to execute an attack.



Court documents also suggest that Said had links to individuals involved in a previous assassination attempt on former US President George W. Bush and made disturbing comments about targeting high-profile leaders.

