reported on Sunday that a former student attacked a college in eastern China with a knife, killing eight people and injuring 17 others. This incident occurred just days after the deadliest attack in a decade in China, which left dozens dead and injured.

The knife attack took place on Saturday at the Wuxi Art and Vocational College in Jiangsu province. Police stated that the suspect, a 21-year-old man, was arrested at the scene and confessed to the crime.

According to police, the suspect was angry over not receiving a graduation certificate, failing exams, and dissatisfaction with his wages.

In a statement, police said,“Preliminary investigations indicate the suspect attacked others due to failing exams, not receiving a graduation certificate, and dissatisfaction with his internship compensation.”

In a separate incident, authorities in Zhuhai, southern China, charged a 62-year-old man for driving his car into a crowd outside a sports stadium on Monday night, killing 35 people and injuring 43 others.

Both cases highlight a disturbing trend of individuals responding to personal financial losses with deadly violence against unrelated victims. The rare details shared by police underscore the growing frustrations tied to economic pressures in China.

These tragedies have sparked a censored but intense debate about mental health issues, the increasing stress caused by China's slowing economy, and concerns that younger generations may face worse economic conditions than those who benefited from China's rapid growth in earlier decades.

