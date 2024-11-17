QCB Issues Treasury Bills Worth QR2.7Bn
Date
11/17/2024 4:39:25 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: Qatar Central bank (QCB) has issued treasury bills for maturities of 7 days, 28 days, 91 days, 168 days,273 days, and 350 days worth QR 2.7 billion.
In a post on X platform Qatar Central Bank said that the treasury bills issued were distributed as follows:
QR500m for a period of 7 days (new issuance) at an interest rate of 4.9180 percent, QR500m for a period of 28 days (new issuance) at an interest rate of 4.8960 percent, QR500m for a period of 91 days (new issuance) at an interest rate of 4.8370 percent, QR500m for a period of 168 days (tap issuance) at an interest rate of 4.7830 percent, QR500m for a period of 273 days (new issuance) at an interest rate of 4.7340 percent, and QR200m for a period of 350 days (tap issuance) at an interest rate of 4.7120 percent.
According to Qatar Central Bank, the total auction bids for the treasury bills amounted to QR10.5bn.
MENAFN17112024000063011010ID1108894218
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.