QCB Issues Treasury Bills Worth QR2.7Bn

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Central (QCB) has issued treasury bills for maturities of 7 days, 28 days, 91 days, 168 days,273 days, and 350 days worth QR 2.7 billion.

In a post on X Qatar Central Bank said that the treasury bills issued were distributed as follows:

QR500m for a period of 7 days (new issuance) at an interest rate of 4.9180 percent, QR500m for a period of 28 days (new issuance) at an interest rate of 4.8960 percent, QR500m for a period of 91 days (new issuance) at an interest rate of 4.8370 percent, QR500m for a period of 168 days (tap issuance) at an interest rate of 4.7830 percent, QR500m for a period of 273 days (new issuance) at an interest rate of 4.7340 percent, and QR200m for a period of 350 days (tap issuance) at an interest rate of 4.7120 percent.

According to Qatar Central Bank, the total auction bids for the treasury bills amounted to QR10.5bn.