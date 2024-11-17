11 Afghan Prisoners, Including Woman And Children, Freed From Pakistani Jails

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Afghan consulate in Karachi has announced the release of 11 Afghan prisoners, including women and children, from Pakistani jails.

Abdul Jabbar Takhari, the acting Afghan consul general in Karachi, stated on Saturday, November 16, that these individuals were sent back to Afghanistan via the Chaman-Spin Boldak border.

He emphasized that among the freed detainees were one woman and seven children.

Previously, Afghan officials reported the release of 4,258 Afghan prisoners, including women and children, from various prisons across Sindh province.

The reasons for the detention of these individuals have not been disclosed. However, the arrest of Afghan citizens in Pakistan and Iran is often attributed to their“lack of legal documents.”

According to estimates, approximately 9,000 Afghan citizens are imprisoned abroad, including in Pakistan. Over the past year, the Afghan consulate in Karachi has facilitated the release of more than 3,250 Afghan migrants, including women and children, from prisons in Sindh province alone.

The plight of Afghan refugees in neighboring countries like Pakistan and Iran remains dire. Many face harassment, mistreatment, and even torture during detention, with reports of forced deportations occurring even for those holding valid legal documents.

Afghan migrants endure violations of their basic human rights, including beatings and lack of access to justice.

These incidents highlight the urgent need for international intervention to protect refugees and hold governments accountable for ensuring the safety and dignity of displaced individuals. The situation underscores the broader humanitarian crisis faced by Afghan refugees in the region.

