Iran increasingly asserts that its willing to pay any price for resisting Israel

(MENAFN) Iran is increasingly asserting its influence in the Middle East, both militarily and diplomatically. As a new full member of the BRICS+ bloc, Tehran is strengthening ties with Russia and China, signaling its intention to break free from international isolation. This growing alignment with BRICS+ is causing concern in the U.S. and its Western allies.



Amid rising tensions, Israel’s recent on Iranian military sites in late October have the potential to escalate the ongoing conflict. Iranian officials confirmed the deaths of four military personnel and a civilian from the attacks. In response to earlier Israeli missile strikes, Iran had launched its own missile and drone attacks on Israel, and further retaliation is anticipated.



Despite accusations from Western officials that Iran’s missile attacks aimed to cause widespread damage, Tehran insists it targets only military sites, claiming a moral high ground by avoiding civilian casualties. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed that while Iran does not seek war, it will defend its rights and respond to Israel’s aggression, particularly in light of Israel’s ongoing campaign in Gaza and Lebanon that has caused significant civilian casualties.

