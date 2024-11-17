Israel bombs Beirut airport region

(MENAFN) An Israeli targeted a building just meters from Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport as a commercial airliner was taxiing nearby, according to a shared by Sputnik Arabic. The footage shows the moment a large blast struck a low-rise building close to the tarmac, sending plumes of smoke and dust into the air. The aircraft, however, appears to have been unaffected and continued its taxiing, though it is unclear whether it was preparing for takeoff or had just landed.



The airport continues to operate despite frequent Israeli in the area, with Lebanon’s Middle East Airlines (MEA) still running flights. Israel’s military has been carrying out an aggressive campaign in Lebanon since September, which included airstrikes on Beirut and a ground invasion in response to tensions with Hezbollah. This latest escalation followed a series of retaliatory exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah, with Israel accusing Hezbollah of attacking its forces in Gaza. The ongoing conflict has drawn international concern, particularly due to the impact on UN peacekeepers stationed in southern Lebanon and civilian infrastructure.

