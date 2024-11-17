UP Hospital Fire That Killed 11 Babies Was Accidental, No Criminal Negligence Found: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A fire at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, that tragically claimed the lives of 11 newborns has been deemed accidental, according to a two-member investigative committee, a news report said.

The incident, which occurred in the neonatal wards of the hospital around 10:45 pm on Friday, has not resulted in the registration of any First Information Report (FIR) as the panel found no evidence of criminal conspiracy or negligence, NDTV reported citing sources.

More to come