UP Hospital Fire That Killed 11 Babies Was Accidental, No Criminal Negligence Found: Report
Date
11/17/2024 7:00:38 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A fire at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, that tragically claimed the lives of 11 newborns has been deemed accidental, according to a two-member investigative committee, a news report said.
The incident, which occurred in the neonatal wards of the hospital around 10:45 pm on Friday, has not resulted in the registration of any First Information Report (FIR) as the panel found no evidence of criminal conspiracy or negligence, NDTV reported citing sources.
More to come
