Trump chooses RFK Jr. for cabinet spot

(MENAFN) President-elect Donald has announced that he will nominate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), praising the former Democrat for his commitment to protecting Americans from harmful chemicals, pollutants, and food additives. In a social post, Trump emphasized that Kennedy’s leadership would combat what he described as the deceptive practices of the pharmaceutical and industrial food industries, which have contributed to the nation's health crisis. Kennedy's role would include overseeing agencies like the CDC, FDA, and NIH, all of which he has criticized in the past.



Kennedy, an outspoken vaccine skeptic and advocate for organic agriculture, has pledged to make significant reforms to these agencies, such as removing processed food from school lunches, eliminating fluoride from the water supply, and curbing the use of chemical pesticides in farming. While Kennedy briefly ran as an independent presidential candidate, he suspended his campaign in August and endorsed Trump, citing shared values on free speech, ending the Ukraine conflict, and addressing the health issues facing American children.

MENAFN17112024000045015687ID1108894384