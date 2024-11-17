Media reports Milei, Trump to declare Argentina-US agreement

(MENAFN) Argentine President Javier Milei is expected to unveil a new pact with the United States during his visit to President-elect Donald Trump’s Florida estate, according to Buenos Aires reports. The Libertarian leader, who has implemented significant cuts since taking office, arrived at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday for an investor event. During his speech at the Conservative Action Conference (CPAC), Milei is anticipated to propose the creation of a “league of conservative nations” and to advocate for a bilateral agreement focused on trade freedom and military cooperation.



Milei is hopeful that Trump's recent election win will help ease negotiations with the International Monetary Fund regarding Argentina’s $44 billion debt. Reports also suggest that Argentina is looking to strengthen ties between the US Central Intelligence Agency and Argentina's State Intelligence Secretariat. Milei recently praised Trump for adopting Argentina's approach to slashing government bureaucracy, and revealed that his minister Federico Sturzenegger has been in talks with tech mogul Elon Musk about US economic deregulation.



A potential trade deal between Argentina and the US could deal a significant blow to Mercosur, the South American trade bloc, which is currently negotiating with the EU. After his visit to Mar-a-Lago, Milei will return to Buenos Aires for a meeting with French President Macron, attend the G20 Summit in Brazil, and meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

