Russians Hit Residential Area In Mykolaiv Killing Woman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a nighttime attack on Mykolaiv, the enemy struck a residential area, resulting in the death of a woman.

This was reported by Ukrinform, citing the city's mayor on Telegram .

"The Russian aggressor once again targeted civilian infrastructure. The residential sector. Initial reports indicate there are casualties," wrote Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych.

Chief of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim later provided additional details.

"As of now, four adults and two children have been injured. One child has been hospitalized, while the other is receiving psychological support. Unfortunately, there is one confirmed fatality, a woman," Kim wrote on Telegram .

Earlier, a series of explosions were reported in Mykolaiv.