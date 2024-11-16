Waqf Row: BJP To Stage Protests Before DC Offices Across Karnataka

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 16 (IANS) To demand solutions for issues related to Waqf properties, protests will be held either on November 21 or November 22 in front of the Deputy Commissioners' offices (DC offices) across Karnataka. Additionally, petitions will be accepted, said BJP State General Secretary Preetham Gowda.

During a press at the State BJP Office in Bengaluru on Saturday, he said,“Thousands of affected individuals and farmers will be invited to the stage throughout the day to submit their grievances. We will review the severity of the issues district-wise,” he added.

The State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra has already announced three teams to address these concerns. One team will be led by Vijayendra himself, while the other two will be led by Leader of the Opposition in Assembly R. Ashoka and Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy. These teams will travel across districts to listen to the grievances of farmers, religious institutions, and the public, and their findings will be discussed in the upcoming Belagavi Assembly session.

Each team will include senior leaders such as three Union Ministers, former Chief Ministers D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Jagadish Shettar and Basavaraj Bommai, and other prominent leaders. These teams will tour at least 8-10 districts, understand the issues, and highlight real problems in the legislature. The tours will begin in the first week of December, he stated.

During the Belagavi winter session, a massive protest involving 50,000 to 60,000 people, including farmers, will be organised under the leadership of the State President, he said.

Preetham Gowda explained that issues related to Waqf properties are being heard at the district, Hobli, and panchayat levels. Awareness is being created among farmers about new disputes and challenges.

A systematic plan has been developed under the leadership of State President Vijayendra to find logical resolutions to the state-wide Waqf property issues. Five-member teams, including lawyers, have been formed in every district to assist in legal battles. These teams are creating public awareness under the theme 'Our Land – Our Right' by meeting key figures, including religious leaders, in every district, said BJP leader Preetham Gowda.

He clarified that there was no confusion in the party regarding this matter. Senior BJP leader and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal will also be part of these efforts. "Our aim is to ensure that farmers, religious institutions, and the public do not suffer due to Waqf-related issues. Together, we will work to find logical solutions," he underlined.

Current and former MPs and MLAs will actively participate in the protests. He also stated that this movement includes grassroots workers from the party.

Ahead of the by-elections, the party held an internal meeting to ensure unity and consensus. "We are confident of the success of our fight," Gowda said.

Regarding the results of three bypolls, Preetham Gowda expressed confidence in the NDA alliance's victory. Nikhil Kumaraswamy is expected to win with a margin of 25,000-30,000 votes from Channapatna, he said.

State Secretary Tammesh Gowda, State Chief Spokesperson Ashwath Narayan, State Spokesperson Narendra Rangappa, and Economic Wing State Coordinator Prashanth G.S. were also present.