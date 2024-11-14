(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) MINGAONE Unveils Direct-to-Accommodation Red Ginseng Delivery Service for Foreign Tourists in Korea



SEOUL, S.KOREA, Nov 14, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) -

Red ginseng is a must-have souvenir and a popular product among foreign tourists visiting Korea. However, many tourists need help purchasing red ginseng due to concerns about quality and price. To address this, MINGAONE, which has been specializing in ginseng since 1969, offers a convenient and affordable way for travelers to purchase premium red ginseng.







MINGAONE is a health-functional food brand with over 50 years of tradition, recognized with an award for distinguished longevity from the Ministry of SMEs and Startups. By minimizing intermediaries, MINGAONE directly produces top-quality red ginseng and provides it to consumers at reasonable prices. As a result, foreign tourists can purchase high-quality red ginseng products at more economical prices without additional costs associated with road shops, such as rental fees, labor costs, and advertising expenses.

In particular, MINGAONE supports foreign tourists in conveniently purchasing red ginseng through its online shopping mall, MINGAONE. Through this site, consumers can purchase top-quality red ginseng products directly produced by MINGAONE at reasonable prices, without intermediary margins. The website supports multiple languages (Chinese, English, Vietnamese, etc.), making it easy for foreign tourists to use, and offers delivery services to accommodations. If orders are placed before 2 PM, the product can be received at the accommodation the following day, providing a convenient option for purchasing red ginseng even amidst a busy travel schedule.

Although MINGAONE also supports international shipping, purchasing directly through MINGAONE and having the product delivered to accommodation during a stay in Korea is more affordable, as additional costs may apply for overseas shipping. Various payment methods are offered, including credit card payments via PayPal, with plans to add convenient payment methods such as Alipay and WeChat Pay.

For foreign consumers not visiting Korea, MINGAONE also sells its products on overseas direct-purchase platforms like Tmall Global and Shopee, helping consumers worldwide conveniently access premium red ginseng.

A MINGAONE representative stated, "Red ginseng is a very popular product among many tourists visiting Korea. We will continue our efforts to ensure that foreign tourists can conveniently and affordably purchase premium red ginseng through MINGAONE."

