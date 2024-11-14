Fire Breaks Out In School In Srinagar's Rajbagh
Date
11/14/2024 5:10:33 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Fire broke out in a school in Srinagar's Rajbagh area creating panic among students and staff, while fire tenders have reached to the spot.
An official said that fire broke out at Muslim Public High School in Rajbagh today morning.
He said that soon after, fire tenders reached to the post to doause off the flames.“No loss of life or injury has been reported in the incident, while cause of fire is being ascertained,” he said, as per news agency KNO.
