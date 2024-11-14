Savox Communications Secures Multi-Million Order In Asia For Savox TRICS C2 And Savox Noise-COM 100 Headsets

(MENAFN- Industrial News Service)

/INS . Savox Communications, a global leader in mission-critical hearing protection and communication solutions has received a substantial new order in Asia, reflecting the continued growth and presence of Savox products in the region.



The order, comprising approximately 8,000 systems, includes a combination of the Savox TRICS C2 Communication Hubs and Noise-COM 100 headsets. The order emphasizes the success of our dedication to swift responsiveness, innovation, and maintenance of high-quality standards.

Our on-going success in the Asian market is a testament to the trust organizations place in our ability to deliver solutions that ensure mission success and personnel safety. This order further validates our strategy of fulfilling the expectations with products designed to meet the demands of mission-critical scenarios.

"We are thrilled with this new order; it reflects our unwavering commitment to pushing technological boundaries to enhance mission success and personnel safety," says Jerry Kettunen , CEO of Savox Communications. "We are excited to continue our journey of growth and dedication to the markets we serve."

About Savox:

Savox Communications designs and manufactures advanced, rugged, and robust hearing protection and communication solutions for the most demanding conditions. Headquartered in Finland, our worldwide network, distributors, and agents deliver mission-critical systems for defence, fire and rescue, law enforcement, and industrial sectors across global markets. Over 40 years of experience in the industry and our agile and highly advanced R&D and engineering capability have earned Savox a reputation for superior quality. Our 300 co-workers around the world pride themselves on ensuring the safety and enhancing the operational capability of teams and individuals in challenging conditions where seamless access to voice and information is vital.