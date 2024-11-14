JAF Official, Kuwaiti Delegation Talk Empowerment Of Military Servicewomen
11/14/2024 2:02:26 PM
Amman, November 14 (Petra) - On behalf of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, Jordan armed forces
(JAF) Assistant for Operations and Training on Thursday met with a Kuwaiti delegation, headed by the Assistant Foreign Minister
for Human Rights Affairs, Ambassador Jawaher Ibrahim Al-Sabah.
During the meeting on Thursday, the military official highlighted the JAF's successes in enhancing the role of military servicewomen and their work within the Jordanian army's ranks and professions, which came as a translation of Security Council Resolution 1325 (UNSCR 1325) on Women, Peace and Security.
Stressing the importance of empowering women in the peace and security fields, the two sides noted their effective role in maintaining peace and enhancing stability, calling on training and supporting female participants in this area, according to a JAF statement.
