PM Meets Agricultural Engineers, Veterinarians Syndicates On Future Plans

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 14 (Petra) – Prime Jafar Hassan met with the heads of the Agricultural Engineers and Veterinarians Syndicates on Thursday, as part of ongoing discussions with various sectors and national institutions.The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of cooperation in current and future agricultural sector plans and programs, highlighting the government's commitment to benefiting from the expertise of both syndicates, which encompass professionals supporting large agricultural institutions and sectors.Hassan pointed out that the government is actively working on developing and institutionalizing the agricultural cooperatives sector, with a focus on enabling cooperatives to implement innovative agricultural projects. These projects are aimed at enhancing the sector and providing job opportunities for members of the two syndicates, as well as for the unemployed. He noted that the government has started allocating lands to several cooperative societies, particularly for youth, to help achieve these goals.Ali Abu Nuqta, head of the Agricultural Engineers Syndicate, presented several initiatives and projects aimed at enhancing agricultural production, particularly in terms of high-quality crops. He underscored the importance of land allocation for these initiatives due to their economic and operational value to citizens.Abu Nuqta also called for the resumption of a training project for recent graduates from the syndicate, which had been suspended since 2020, noting that it had previously provided employment opportunities for about 80% of trainees.Ahmed Dahiyat, head of the Veterinarians Syndicate, highlighted the need for a department dedicated to veterinary services that meets international standards and adapts to recent developments in the profession. He mentioned that the union is working on amending its law and emphasized the importance of collaborating to pass these legislative changes within legal frameworks.The Prime Minister reassured the syndicate heads that the government would provide all necessary support to serve and develop the unions, reaffirming his commitment to openness and ongoing communication.