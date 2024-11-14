Jordan Marks 89Th Birth Anniversary Of The Late King Hussein

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 14 (Petra) -- Today, Jordan commemorates the 89th birth anniversary of the late King Hussein bin Talal, the revered architect of modern Jordan.Born on Nov. 14, 1935, King Hussein, the 40th descendant of Prophet Muhammad, was a member of the Hashemite family and son of King Talal and Queen Zein Al-Sharaf.Raised with strong values of service, he ascended the throne on Aug. 11, 1952, officially assuming his constitutional powers on May 2, 1953.In his early reign, King Hussein took bold steps, notably Arabizing the leadership of the Jordanian Armed Forces in 1956 and annulling the Anglo-Jordanian Treaty in 1957, asserting Jordan's sovereignty.A steadfast advocate for the Palestinian cause, King Hussein led Jordan through challenges in times of both conflict and peace, establishing a network of respected international relations rooted in mutual respect and shared interests.In his final days, on Jan. 26, 1999, King Hussein appointed then-Prince Abdullah as Crown Prince. Following his passing on Feb. 7, 1999, His Majesty King Abdullah II has carried forward his father's legacy with wisdom, guiding Jordan through regional and global complexities with resilience and vision.