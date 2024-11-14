JIJ Graduates 22Nd Batch Set To Launch 2 E-Learning Platforms To Improve Litigation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 14 (Petra) - The Judicial Institute of Jordan (JIJ) Wednesday celebrated the graduation of the 22nd batch of diploma students.Addressing the new judges, Chairman of the JIJ Board of Directors, Mahmoud Ababneh, said the alumni acquired the qualifications to assume judicial positions and will receive all the latest methods, aimed at raising the judiciary's practical quality and performance, and strengthen the Kingdom's judicial system to contribute to its development.Ababneh stressed the need to continue to acquire further knowledge, experience and skills, and adhere to the message of the judiciary and its noble values, noting that the ceremony reflects the efforts made to enhance the capabilities of new judges to perform their judicial duties "efficiently."For his part, the JIJ Director General, Dr. Nashat Akhras, stressed the importance of reflecting commitment to professional ethics on the judges' role in achieving justice, adding that the institute's role seeks to achieve future aspirations in this context.Furthermore, he announced the launch of two e-learning platforms and the digital library, in an effort made by the JIJ to integrate artificial intelligence in all fields, primarily crime scene detection.Closing the ceremony, the sucessfull judges received certificates after passing the diploma program requirements, who will contribute to enhancing justice and developing the judicial system in Jordan.