عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
King, Crown Prince Receive Cables On Occasion Of Late King Hussein's Birthday

King, Crown Prince Receive Cables On Occasion Of Late King Hussein's Birthday


11/14/2024 2:02:34 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Nov. 14 (Petra) -- his majesty King Abdullah II has received cables from senior officials and officers on the anniversary of the late King Hussein's birth, which falls on 14 November.
His Royal Highness crown prince Al Hussein received similar cables on the occasion.

MENAFN14112024000117011021ID1108887490


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search