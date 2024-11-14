King, Crown Prince Receive Cables On Occasion Of Late King Hussein's Birthday

Amman, Nov. 14 (Petra) -- King Abdullah II has received cables from senior officials and officers on the anniversary of the late King Hussein's birth, which falls on 14 November.His Royal Highness Al Hussein received similar cables on the occasion.

