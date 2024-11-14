عربي


Ambassador Presents Credentials To New Zealand's Governor-General

11/14/2024 2:02:28 PM

Wellington, Nov. 14 (Petra) - Ambassador Janti Qalajoqa presented his credentials to New Zealand Governor-General Cindy Kiro on Wednesday, embarking on his official role as Jordan's non-resident ambassador to New Zealand, in a ceremony held at government House in Wellington.
During the ceremony, Qalajoqa conveyed the greetings of his majesty King Abdullah II, extending his best wishes for progress and prosperity to the people of New Zealand.
Meanwhile, Governor-General Kiro expressed her appreciation and asked Jordan's envoy to convey her warm wishes for peace and prosperity to His Majesty and the Jordanian people.

Jordan News Agency

