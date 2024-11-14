Omani Sultan Receives Credentials Of Jordanian Ambassador
Muscat, Nov. 14 (Petra) - Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman received the credentials of Ambassador Tharwa Naimat on Thursday at Al Baraka Palace in Muscat, officially becoming Jordan's accredited ambassador to Oman.
During the event, Naimat conveyed greetings from his majesty
King Abdullah II to Sultan Haitham. In response, the Sultan expressed his warm regards to King Abdullah II, commending His Majesty's wise leadership and dedicated efforts.
He also highlighted the depth of the strong relation between Oman and Jordan, wishing continued progress and prosperity for the Kingdom and the Jordanian people.
