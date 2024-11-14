JCDC: Jordan Seeks To Enhance Health Data Governance

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 14 (Petra) - The Jordanian National Centre for Epidemics and Communicable Diseases Control (JCDC) concluded a workshop, held in cooperation with University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) to analyze data using R to enhance the sector's analytical skills.According to a JCDC statement Thursday, the 4-day event held, with the participation of the of Digital and Entrepreneurship, featured basic issues that laid a "solid" basis for preparing and analyzing data practically, as a necessary tool to make informed decisions in the Kingdom's public health fields.Speaking at the event, the JCDC Head, Dr. Adel Belbisi, said the workshop represents a milestone in the center's commitment to adopting a data-based policy in public health management and decision-making processes.Belbisi also said the center is set to build on this progress by carrying out additional training courses and collaborative opportunities, which would contribute to enhance the governance and analysis of health data in Jordan.