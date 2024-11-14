JCDC: Jordan Seeks To Enhance Health Data Governance
Date
11/14/2024 2:02:20 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, November 14 (Petra) - The Jordanian National Centre for Epidemics and Communicable Diseases Control (JCDC) concluded a workshop, held in cooperation with University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) to analyze data using R programming
to enhance the health
sector's analytical skills.
According to a JCDC statement Thursday, the 4-day event held, with the participation of the Ministry
of Digital Economy
and Entrepreneurship, featured basic issues that laid a "solid" basis for preparing and analyzing data practically, as a necessary tool to make informed decisions in the Kingdom's public health fields.
Speaking at the event, the JCDC Head, Dr. Adel Belbisi, said the workshop represents a milestone in the center's commitment to adopting a data-based policy in public health management and decision-making processes.
Belbisi also said the center is set to build on this progress by carrying out additional training courses and collaborative opportunities, which would contribute to enhance the governance and analysis of health data in Jordan.
MENAFN14112024000117011021ID1108887481
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.