King Sends Cable To Abbas On Anniversary Of Declaration Of Palestinian State's Independence
Amman, November 14 (Petra) -- his majesty
King Abdullah II has affirmed that Jordan will continue to work with Arab countries and the international community to end the injustice, the killing, and destruction inflicted on the Palestinian people.
In a cable to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on the occasion of the 36th anniversary of the declaration of the independence of the State of Palestine, His Majesty reiterated Jordan's support for Palestinians in gaining their legitimate rights.
The King stressed the need to step up efforts to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza and extremist attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank, as well as violations of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, noting the importance of bolstering the humanitarian response in Gaza.
