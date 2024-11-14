45,853 Households Benefited From Monthly Financial Aid In Last 3 Months-Report

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 14 (Petra) - The of Social Development issued its quarterly report on its achievements during the past three months Thursday.According to the report, the ministry received 24,029 requests for preparing social studies to grant insurance to impoverished families, and 733 others to exempt from expenses during the months of August, September and October of the current year.The ministry also conducted 243 service transactions to settle heirs' rights and received 5,635 requests to exempt from work permit fees.The report indicated that the ministry licensed 40 nurseries, and enrolled 108 children in sheltered child care homes, while 81 others left care facilities, and 21 children were handed over to alternative families.The report stated the number of juveniles, who benefited from the services of the ministry's juvenile-based education and rehabilitation homes, reached 634 beneficiaries.According to the report's data on the work of the National Aid Fund (NAF), the number of families that benefit from the regular and immediate emergency financial aid programs reached 10,148 households.Meanwhile, a total of 45,853 families benefited from the monthly financial aid program and the cumulative number of beneficiary households from the physical rehabilitation aid programstood at 616.Additionally, 891 individuals benefited from the training program and a total of 1,681people benefited from the employment program, while the response rate to calls received by the NAF hit 80%.As for the work of the Anti-Vagrancy Directorate, the report revealed that 1,187 campaigns were conducted to combat this phenomenon, during which 1,792 beggars were arrested.