Hezbollah Targets Israeli Defence Ministry In Tel Aviv

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Lebanese group Hezbollah declared, on Wednesday, that it used new special drones to attack Israel's of Defence and General Staff of the headquarters in Tel Aviv for the first time.





Earlier, Israeli sources reported that seven Israeli were killed in a building collapse in a southern Lebanon village. The Israeli army also announced that three other soldiers were in battles during the past 24 hours, adding that it monitored the launch of about 20 rockets from Lebanon towards the Galilee and that it intercepted most of them. Israel's Channel 12 reported that a rocket fell on a house in Maalot-Tarshiha in Western Galilee.





The Israeli army faced local accusations of concealing its human losses to preserve the morale of the Israelis.





Meanwhile, Hezbollah targeted with rocket barrages a logistics base for the 146th Division in the Israeli army, east of Nahariya, and a gathering of soldiers in the Sa'sa settlement. The group also targeted a gathering of Israeli forces east of Maroun al-Ras, southern Lebanon.





In addition, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), announced that it had targeted, in cooperation with the Martyr Jihad Jibril Brigades (the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command), the occupation forces stationed in the“Netzarim” axis (separating between north and south Gaza) with the“107” missiles.





In the past 24 hours, the Israeli occupation has committed seven massacres in the Strip, resulting in the deaths of 47 people and the injuries of 182 in hospitals, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza. The ministry added that the toll from the Israeli aggression had thus risen to 43,712 dead and 103,258 injured since 7 October 2023.





US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called on Israel to agree to a“real and long-term” humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip. He said on Wednesday:“There is a need to implement a real and long-term truce in large parts of Gaza,” noting at the same time that Israel had taken measures to confront the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza.