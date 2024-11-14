HIL Reveals Technical Delegate, Umpire Manager For 2024-2025 Edition

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Hockey India League (HIL) named Josh Burt as Technical Delegate and Colin French as Umpire Manager for the 2024-2025 edition of the tournament, which will feature global hockey stars turning up for their respective franchises.

Burt has been officiating at international tournaments since 2011, and has been part of the Technical Delegate for prestigious events such as the Men's Junior in 2013, the Youth Olympic Games 2014, the Hockey World League Semi-Final in 2015 and 2017, the FIH Champions Trophy 2012 and 2018 respectively. He is also a veteran of three Olympic Games having officiated in Rio, Tokyo and Paris 2024.

Speaking about his appointment, Burt said,“It's both an honour and privilege to be appointed the Technical Delegate for the highly anticipated 2024/25 Hockey India League. It fills me with immense pride knowing that Hockey India and the franchises have placed their trust in me to ensure the success of this remarkable event. Their unwavering faith in my leadership abilities is truly humbling and I am committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, fairness, and integrity throughout the tournament."

"As the leader of the officiating team, my pledge to you all is to ensure that every match is officiated with utmost precision and accuracy. I understand the significance of fair play and the impact it has on the overall experience for both the players and fans alike," he added.

Colin French, on the other hand, began his international umpiring career in 2013 with the Oceania Cup. He has since officiated at the Trans-Tasman Trophy, Youth Olympic Games, FIH Hockey Pro League, Commonwealth Games 2018 and 2022. His career spanning over a decade includes officiating at the prestigious Men's Hockey World Cup in 2023.

Speaking about his appointment, Colin said, "I feel very excited and privileged to be appointed as the Umpires Manager for the 2024/2025 Hockey India League. This will be an amazing hockey event hosted in majestic India, involving some of the finest hockey players, coaches, and officials within India and from around the world. The Hockey India League will showcase the very best of our sport with high class skills, passion, competitiveness, and an entertaining brand of hockey. I look forward to working alongside Hockey India to help deliver this amazing hockey league event. I can't wait!"

Commenting on appointing the officials, Dilip Tirkey, Hockey India League Chairperson, said, "We are delighted to appoint Josh Burt as technical official and Colin French as the umpire manager for the Hockey India League. Both bring immense experience and under their expertise, we look forward to smooth conduct of matches upholding the sportsmanship and spirit of the game. While Josh and Colin will lead the technical delegation for HIL, we will also engage upcoming match officials from India to give them exposure and opportunity during the HIL."

Bhola Nath Singh, a member of the Hockey India League Governing Committee said, "Having good match officials and technical officials is absolutely essential in the success of the league and we are happy to appoint Josh and Colin, both of whom are veterans of the game and their experience will be imperative in smooth execution of the league."

The Men's HIL begins on December 28 in Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela while the women's HIL will begin on January 12 in Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Stadium.