Global Berry Market Forecast To Reach $30.98 Billion By 2028 With 4.9% Annual Growth

Berry Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The berry market has grown from $24.44 billion in 2023 to $25.61 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 4.8%. The growth can be attributed to increased consumer awareness of health benefits, the demand for superfoods, year-round availability of fresh berries due to improved supply chains, advances in cultivation, expanding berry farming, increased consumption of organic products, and the growing popularity of functional foods.

How Big Is the Global Berry Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The berry market is set for steady growth, reaching $30.98 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.9%. The growth is driven by the expansion of plant-based diets, the demand for natural ingredients in processed foods, innovations in packaging and shelf-life extension, interest in sustainable farming, and the growing popularity of antioxidant-rich foods. Key trends include organic and regenerative farming, the rise in demand for exotic berry varieties, increased consumption in snack bars and smoothies, and the development of functional beverages and berry-based supplements.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Berry Market?

Expansion in the food and beverage industry, driven by population growth, urbanization, and demand for convenient foods, is expected to support the growth of the berry market. Berries are valued for their natural sweetness, color, and nutrient content, enhancing the appeal of smoothies, snacks, and desserts.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Berry Market Share?

Major companies operating in the market are Dole Food Company Inc., Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Grimmway Farms LLC, Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., Driscoll's Inc., Sunkist Growers Inc., Wyman's of Maine Inc., Wish Farms Inc., California Giant Berry Farms Inc., Naturipe Farms LLC, Sun Belle Inc., North Bay Produce Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Berry Market Size?

Leading companies in the berry market are creating innovative products such as snack lines to address consumer preferences for convenient, healthy, and portable options that incorporate the nutritional benefits of berries. These snack lines consist of ready-to-eat products designed for on-the-go consumption, often featuring various flavors and ingredients, including berries, to provide nutritious and enjoyable snacking alternatives.

How Is the Global Berry Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Strawberry, Blueberry, Cranberry, Raspberry, Other Types

2) By Nature: Organic, Conventional

3) By Packaging Type: Pouches, Glass Jar, Tin, Bulk, Other Packaging Types

4) By Distribution Channel: Direct, Indirect

5) By Application: Food And Beverages, Personal Care And Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals And Dietary Supplements, Other Applications

North America: The Leading Region in the Berry Market

North America was the largest region in the berry market in 2023. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is the Berry Market?

A berry is a fleshy fruit that develops from a single ovary, containing seeds within its pulp. Unlike other fruits, the pericarp (outer layer) of a berry is typically soft and edible. Berries come in various colors, shapes, and sizes and are packed with vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber, making them a nutritious addition to many diets.

The Berry Global Market Report 2024 includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Berry Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Berry Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into berry market size, berry market drivers and trends, berry global market major players, berry competitors' revenues, berry global market positioning, and berry market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

