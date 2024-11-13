Television Executives Ted Lega And Sam Wackerle Launch Unscripted Branded Entertainment Studio Lucky Kraken

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Studio Cultivates Content Ecosystems By Developing, Producing and Distributing Unscripted, Brand-Integrated Television to Authentically Connect with Audiences

- Sam Wackerle Co FounderCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lucky Kraken is a full-service branded entertainment studio that partners with marketers and brands to create unscripted television and strategically distribute the integrated content to linear, streaming and fast networks. The company leverages a cascading strategy of content creation where a single series can generate an entire brand integrated ecosystem of mid and short form entertainment designed to reach an even wider audience across owned and operated including organic social.Founded by tenured industry players - television and commercial executive producer Ted Lega and former Warner Bros | Discovery Network executive Sam Wackerle , the studio is bridging the new frontier of branded entertainment by creating brand produced, unscripted television that generates an additional vault of cross-platform mid and short form integrated entertainment. The company capitalizes on independent television distribution by showing brands how to create and license long form entertainment. Brands can then produce and license as few as one or two episodes or a full series, which includes additional content that can be created from the vault of footage manifested by the show's production. The model's flexibility allows it to be tailored to suit the needs of small and mid-sized brands not just major brands.“The linear and streaming demand for high quality entertainment has fundamentally opened the floodgates for independent television distribution and the opportunity for brands to participate as content creators. - traditional network brand integrations boil down to mentions in an episode, which is basically renting expensive space in an existing show.” said Ted Lega, co-founder, Lucky Kraken.“Our goal is to empower brands to be the studio with the creation of brand produced shows that unlock the full potential of the content and reach new audiences authentically where they consume it.”Lucky Kraken's model is rooted in collaboration with brands and agencies to create the brand-produced unscripted content, which includes a custom distribution strategy to license the content across targeted networks and streamers. From there they deliver data-driven insights from each channel to provide brands with what content resonates with their audience, allowing for more-informed decisions on content creation and distribution strategies.“Throughout my career, I've worked on many large-scale television productions at Warner Bros. | Discovery and have witnessed the power and value it provided to the brands that were integrated into them. At Lucky Kraken, our goal is transforming a static, traditional brand partnership into a dynamic and engaging collaboration that transcends traditional advertising and cultivates community,” said Sam Wackerle, co-founder, Lucky Kraken.“We're looking forward to not just creating entertaining content, but also executing the strategic distribution of this content to drive brand affinity and create culture.”The company brings decades of collective experience in brand integrated unscripted television, It's principals and cache of award-winning showrunners have produced for major networks and streamers such as NBC (Naturally, Danny Seo), Hulu (Exposure), CBS (Amazing Race), HGTV (Help! I Wrecked My House) Motor Trend (Garage Squad, Last Chance Garage)Based in Chicago, the company has several projects in development with plans to bring its full-service studio approach to support branded entertainment needs both directly with companies and within a wider creative agency framework.About Lucky KrakenLucky Kraken is a branded entertainment studio focused on developing brand forward, unscripted television. Founded by respected industry leaders Ted Lega and Sam Wackerle, the studio brings strategic brand integration to the forefront, by empowering those brands to engage with a new level of creativity and strategy. The studio's model to harness the power of long-form content and expand it into mid- and short-form formats sets it apart in the branded entertainment landscape. By telling stories that captivate and engage, Lucky Kraken helps brands establish lasting connections with their audiences, ensuring their message resonates long after the content is consumed. For more information, please visit

