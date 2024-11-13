عربي


NIA Attaches Property Of Srinagar Man Accused Of Killing 2 Non-Locals

11/13/2024 5:08:08 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday attached the property of an accused involved in the killing of two non-locals earlier this year, officials said.

The property belonging to Adil Manzoor Langoo at Zaldagar locality of the city here was attached by the NIA sleuths in connection with the killing of two non-locals in Shalla Kadal, Habba Kadal area in February this year, the officials said.

The property was attached under section 25 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), they said.

On February 7, militants fired upon two non-local labourers, Amrit Pal Singh and Rohit Masih, both residents of Amritsar city of Punjab, from point-blank range.

While Singh was killed, Masih was rushed to SMHS hospital here where he succumbed a day later.

Kashmir Observer

