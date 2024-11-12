Infosec Institute's AI-Powered Skills Navigator Creates Customized Cybersecurity Training Plans In Seconds

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Based only on job descriptions, organizations can effortlessly create tailored training plans for different cybersecurity roles and levels

MASON, Ohio, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Infosec Institute, a leading cybersecurity education provider and part of Cengage Group , today announced the launch of Infosec Skills Navigator, a groundbreaking addition to the Infosec Skills training . Leveraging generative AI (GenAI), the platform creates tailored training plans in seconds. Using only a job description or list of job duties, individuals, team leaders, and learning and development (L&D) professionals can quickly get custom learning plans aligned with the skills recommended for success in each unique role.

Training and retaining cybersecurity professionals remain a challenge across industries. Fifty-two percent of organizations have unfilled cybersecurity positions, and 55% have difficulty keeping qualified professionals, according to the ISACA 2024 State of Cybersecurity Report . Skills Navigator simplifies the training and upskilling process by guiding individuals to the most relevant courses and hands-on labs for their role, saving valuable time and helping create more engaged and knowledgeable employees.

"The launch of Skills Navigator is a significant step forward in addressing the challenges facing the industry," said Keatron Evans, VP of Portfolio Product at Infosec. "Cybersecurity professionals are asked to continually expand their skillsets and stay ahead of the latest cyber threats. Layering GenAI on top of our vast learning library and two decades of training best practices removes the time-consuming task of building individual training plans. This allows teams to focus on what's most important - learning the most relevant and impactful skills for their organization."

Anyone with an Infosec Skills account has immediate access to the beta version of Skills Navigator and can start exploring custom training plans. This includes:



Aspiring cybersecurity professionals who want to translate a job description into a path to build job-ready skills

Experienced cybersecurity professionals who need to efficiently master new skills around emerging technologies and threats

High-level cybersecurity leaders (CISOs, CSOs, cybersecurity managers) who want to empower their team and close skills gaps but with limited resources to develop individualized training plans L&D and HR professionals tasked with crafting relevant training plans for cybersecurity professionals but lacking the subject matter experience required to do so

"The IT and cybersecurity skills gap is expected to account for $5.5 trillion in negative business impact by 2026," said Gina Smith, Ph.D., Research Director of the Global IT Skills for Digital Business Research Practice at IDC. "The ability to quickly build custom training plans unique to each organization and job role will accelerate the speed at which employers can close skills gaps - and the speed at which organizations can securely innovate and protect their assets."

The Skills Navigator is part of Cengage Group's broader commitment to advancing AI and machine learning technologies. Adding to the recent Student Assistant launch, the brand is advancing its AI solutions to empower learners and personalize their education and training experience. Cengage Group Chief Digital Officer, Darren Person, added, "GenAI has the power to enhance learning and improve educational outcomes, especially when it comes to training and upskilling. Infosec Skills Navigator is another incredibly advanced AI tool that we have built to not only empower tech workers along every step of their learning journey, but also connect employers with strategic, customized learning paths to develop, improve and retain highly skilled tech talent."

To learn more about Skills Navigator, please visit the Infosec Skills page and join our upcoming webinar to see the solution in action. Speak with an Infosec expert to better understand how the platform can support your training needs.

About Infosec

Infosec, a part of Cengage Group , is a leading cybersecurity education provider helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills to confidently outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 5 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ's security awareness and phishing training. Follow Infosec on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram

and Infosec's Resources Blog

for the latest news, or visit infosecinstitute for more information.

Infosec Media Relations Contact

Jeff Peters

Director of Brand and Content Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Infosec Institute, part of Cengage Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED